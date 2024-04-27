Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 26

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva along with party secretary Harish Khurana and media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Friday slammed the AAP-led Delhi government for allegedly withholding crucial files.

They claimed that more than 3,060 files related to important work were pending with different ministers as well as the Chief Minister for many years.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva said the “unconstitutional” system was leading to halting of development in the national capital.

He said, “The Kejriwal government is not meant for administration and governance but publicity and corruption, which is evident by 3,060 files lying pending. Also, there are 420 files related to important work that are pending at the level of the Chief Minister.”

The BJP leader claimed that the pending files were related to implementation of Ayushman Bharat schemes for the poor, reconstitution of councils, water policy and flood control steps among others.

Khurana said, “Due to the Kejriwal government’s habit of keeping files pending, millions of rupees were being wasted.”

Kapoor criticised the government’s alleged negligence in heritage conservation and developing trade opportunities, particularly in Old Delhi.

Sachdeva said, “The Kejriwal government should tell the people of Delhi why over 3,060 files are lying pending for years with the Chief Minister and other ministers.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP