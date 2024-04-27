 Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Delhi Government for its failure to supply books and uniforms to children studying in MCD schools. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Delhi Government for its failure to supply books and uniforms to children studying in MCD schools.

The court accused the government of being solely interested in appropriating power while neglecting its responsibilities at the ground level.

LoP urges L-G to intervene

  • Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called upon the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and submit a report to the Central government
  • The leader highlighted the high court's scathing remarks, emphasising the failure of both the AAP government and the MC in addressing critical issues affecting the education system

The court’s criticism came during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO Social Jurist, highlighting the deprivation of statutory benefits such as uniforms, writing materials, and notebooks to students in MCD schools.

The government’s counsel, representing Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, informed the court that decisions regarding the delegation of power could only be made with the consent of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is presently in judicial custody.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan stated that it was the administration’s call to ensure the government continued functioning even in the absence of the Chief Minister.

The court criticised the government’s failure to form the standing committee, which has resulted in the stalling of numerous projects across the national capital. The Bench emphasised that the government’s primary focus should be serving the interests of people, especially children studying in MCD schools, rather than concentrating solely on consolidating power.

Expressing dismay over the situation, the court stated that it would pass a detailed order on Monday and would record the name of Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with the instructions given by him.

Earlier, the MCD Commissioner had informed the court that over two lakh students studying in schools administered by the civic body lacked operational bank accounts and were not receiving essential items like textbooks, uniforms, and school bags.

The court noted that the non-distribution of essential items to students was primarily due to the non-formation of a standing committee. It emphasised that prompt action was necessary to ensure that students did not lose interest in their studies due to the lack of books and uniforms. The Bench said children’s education should not be compromised due to bureaucratic delays and urged the government to prioritise the welfare of students.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

2
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

7
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

8
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

9
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

10
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voter turnout in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad plunges lower than 2019

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held