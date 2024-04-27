Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Delhi Government for its failure to supply books and uniforms to children studying in MCD schools.

The court accused the government of being solely interested in appropriating power while neglecting its responsibilities at the ground level.

LoP urges L-G to intervene Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called upon the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and submit a report to the Central government

The leader highlighted the high court's scathing remarks, emphasising the failure of both the AAP government and the MC in addressing critical issues affecting the education system

The court’s criticism came during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO Social Jurist, highlighting the deprivation of statutory benefits such as uniforms, writing materials, and notebooks to students in MCD schools.

The government’s counsel, representing Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, informed the court that decisions regarding the delegation of power could only be made with the consent of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is presently in judicial custody.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan stated that it was the administration’s call to ensure the government continued functioning even in the absence of the Chief Minister.

The court criticised the government’s failure to form the standing committee, which has resulted in the stalling of numerous projects across the national capital. The Bench emphasised that the government’s primary focus should be serving the interests of people, especially children studying in MCD schools, rather than concentrating solely on consolidating power.

Expressing dismay over the situation, the court stated that it would pass a detailed order on Monday and would record the name of Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with the instructions given by him.

Earlier, the MCD Commissioner had informed the court that over two lakh students studying in schools administered by the civic body lacked operational bank accounts and were not receiving essential items like textbooks, uniforms, and school bags.

The court noted that the non-distribution of essential items to students was primarily due to the non-formation of a standing committee. It emphasised that prompt action was necessary to ensure that students did not lose interest in their studies due to the lack of books and uniforms. The Bench said children’s education should not be compromised due to bureaucratic delays and urged the government to prioritise the welfare of students.

