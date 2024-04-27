Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Patiala, April 26
Two persons who attempted to flee after snatching a mobile phone were caught and beaten up on Friday. The video went viral on social media, in which the duo could be seen tied to a pole and beaten up in the Tripuri area.
The incident occurred around 4.15 pm, and upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and arrested the thieves after a scuffle. The police said a person was talking on his mobile phone while walking near the Tripuri Chowk, and two people riding motorcycles approached from behind and snatched the phone from the pedestrian. The victim raised an alarm, and people surrounded the thieves and overpowered them. The police said people gathered and tied the thieves to poles in the market and thrashed the two suspects.
Shopkeepers in the area apprised the police of the increasing incidents of snatchings in the area, adding that this created an atmosphere of fear among residents as they avoided visiting the market, which has caused a loss in business.
Tripuri station SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhindar said the thieves have been taken into police custody. He also said that a complaint has been registered regarding this case. He added that one of the suspects was involved in another case too, adding that an investigation into this case was underway.
