AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 26

Ahead of CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Jalandhar to hold a roadshow in support of party candidate Pawan Tinu on Friday, the BJP and the AAP remained embattled over flex boards put up for the CM’s roadshow on the road heading from Love Kush Chowk to Bhagat Singh Chowk. The entire stretch in Jalandhar North constituency where the CM held a roadshow in the congested bazaar areas and serpentine streets dotted with the AAP flags, flex boards and paper posters pasted on shop walls, pillars and gates.

Hoardings at Milap Chowk in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh

Rinku goes live on FB live after Mann’s speech Shortly after the CM’s roadshow in Jalandhar and his speech repeatedly targeting him, Jalandhar MP and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku took to Facebook to dismiss Mann’s “repetitive promises” made with residents over lack of civic amenities in city. On his FB live, Rinku said, “The CM has repeated the same promises which he made an year ago. I’m near the BMC Chowk flyover. I want to tell city people that no streetlight on this stretch is working, building maps aren’t being passed and people are languishing in PUDA offices.”

Three open jeeps carrying local leaders were followed by the CM’s vehicle in the roadshow during which Mann and Pawan Tinu greeted people on Friday.

AAP leaders Mohinder Bhagat, Jagbir Brar, Chandan Grewal, Principal Prem Kumar, Robin Sampla, Surinder Sodhi, Raman Arora and Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were present among others on the occasion.

The BJP complained to the Election Commission last night for seeking action against posters of the AAP. On Thursday night, BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky complained to the District Election Officer, Jalandhar, and demanded removal of all flex boards and posters displayed on the route of Mann’s roadshow. Following this, some AAP flex boards at Bhagat Singh Chowk were uprooted late in the night.

AAP workers submitted a formal complaint at the police station No. 3 in this regard. In the complaint, AAP workers alleged that tearing of posters, which bore pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar, was an ‘insult’ to the martyr and Babasaheb. The AAP also alleged that the persons, who tore posters, included some BJP workers.

In his complaint, BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky had alleged that AAP posters and flex boards were displayed without permission and violated the model code of conduct.

Seeking action against those, who had displayed posters and flex boards, Sareen demanded that these be removed and it be ensured that these were not displayed on Friday. The BJP also shared photographs of posters with the DC.

AAP Jalandhar North leader Dinesh Dhall, who reached the spot where posters were torn, alleged, “Several people, including some officials and migrant workers, tore posters despite requests by AAP workers. We have submitted a complaint regarding this at the police station No. 3.”

Sareen said, “The AAP is responsible for violations. Being disgruntled, the party is instead levelling false charges against the BJP to hide its own failings. No BJP workers were present at the site where posters were torn.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP