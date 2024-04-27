 AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

CM Bhagwant Mann along with AAP candidate Pawan Tinu addresses the public. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 26

Ahead of CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Jalandhar to hold a roadshow in support of party candidate Pawan Tinu on Friday, the BJP and the AAP remained embattled over flex boards put up for the CM’s roadshow on the road heading from Love Kush Chowk to Bhagat Singh Chowk. The entire stretch in Jalandhar North constituency where the CM held a roadshow in the congested bazaar areas and serpentine streets dotted with the AAP flags, flex boards and paper posters pasted on shop walls, pillars and gates.

Hoardings at Milap Chowk in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh

Rinku goes live on FB live after Mann’s speech

Shortly after the CM’s roadshow in Jalandhar and his speech repeatedly targeting him, Jalandhar MP and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku took to Facebook to dismiss Mann’s “repetitive promises” made with residents over lack of civic amenities in city. On his FB live, Rinku said, “The CM has repeated the same promises which he made an year ago. I’m near the BMC Chowk flyover. I want to tell city people that no streetlight on this stretch is working, building maps aren’t being passed and people are languishing in PUDA offices.”

Three open jeeps carrying local leaders were followed by the CM’s vehicle in the roadshow during which Mann and Pawan Tinu greeted people on Friday.

AAP leaders Mohinder Bhagat, Jagbir Brar, Chandan Grewal, Principal Prem Kumar, Robin Sampla, Surinder Sodhi, Raman Arora and Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were present among others on the occasion.

The BJP complained to the Election Commission last night for seeking action against posters of the AAP. On Thursday night, BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky complained to the District Election Officer, Jalandhar, and demanded removal of all flex boards and posters displayed on the route of Mann’s roadshow. Following this, some AAP flex boards at Bhagat Singh Chowk were uprooted late in the night.

AAP workers submitted a formal complaint at the police station No. 3 in this regard. In the complaint, AAP workers alleged that tearing of posters, which bore pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar, was an ‘insult’ to the martyr and Babasaheb. The AAP also alleged that the persons, who tore posters, included some BJP workers.

In his complaint, BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky had alleged that AAP posters and flex boards were displayed without permission and violated the model code of conduct.

Seeking action against those, who had displayed posters and flex boards, Sareen demanded that these be removed and it be ensured that these were not displayed on Friday. The BJP also shared photographs of posters with the DC.

AAP Jalandhar North leader Dinesh Dhall, who reached the spot where posters were torn, alleged, “Several people, including some officials and migrant workers, tore posters despite requests by AAP workers. We have submitted a complaint regarding this at the police station No. 3.”

Sareen said, “The AAP is responsible for violations. Being disgruntled, the party is instead levelling false charges against the BJP to hide its own failings. No BJP workers were present at the site where posters were torn.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

2
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

7
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

8
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

9
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

10
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held