Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

New Delhi, April 26

After the polls to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor were postponed late Thursday night due to the non-appointment of the presiding officer for the elections, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge Jitender Kumar Kochar has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena.

He has urged the L-G to promptly clear the file for the conduct the mayoral election without further delay. Kochar emphasised that the prolonged absence of a standing committee, ward committees, and various other committees has severely impeded the functioning of the MCD for over a year.

In his letter to the L-G, Kochar called upon him to refrain from allegedly accepting BJP’s political requests. He urged the ruling party to proceed with the elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Kochar underscored the detrimental impact of delaying the elections, noting that the elected officials would have less than 10 months to work in the capacity, severely hampering the MCD’s functioning. He emphasised the crucial role of the standing committee in the MCD’s operations and urged swift action in this regard.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Anuj Atrey echoed Kochar’s sentiments, stressing that any delay in the Mayor election would directly affect civic services in the Capital. He criticised the BJP’s efforts to potentially cancel the election, denouncing it as undemocratic and against the principles of democracy.

