House set on fire by angry relatives after daughter-in-law hangs herself, elderly couple burnt to death

Prayagraj (UP), March 19
An elderly couple died after their house was set on fire during a fight with the parents of their daughter-in-law who had allegedly hanged herself, police said here on Tuesday.
Three more people, including the woman's husband, were injured in the fire, police said. The house was set ablaze when police personnel had already reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged suicide and the fight.
According to the police, the 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life late on Monday night at her in-laws' house in the Muthiganj police station area.
Upon receiving the news, her parents and other family members gathered at the spot and got into a fight with the woman's in-laws, alleging that she was killed and then hanged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said.
During the fight, some people, reportedly belonging to the woman's family, set the house of her in-laws ablaze. Police rescued five people from the house and informed the fire brigade which brought the blaze under control, the police officer said.
While searching the burnt house around 3 am, the bodies of the woman's father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani (65) and mother-in-law Shobha Devi (62) were found, SHO of Muthiganj police station Sunil Bajpayee said.
Those who were injured in the fire were the woman's husband, Rajendra's daughter Shivani, and Lovely Kesarwani, the wife of his younger brother, the SHO added.
