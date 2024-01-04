Varanasi court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

Varanasi (UP), January 4
A Varanasi court would decide Friday whether to open the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex and provide copies to the Hindu and Muslim sides.
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had on Wednesday urged the court not to make its report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav.
Varanasi district court judge A K Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday.
However, on Thursday, he could not take up the matter as he was engaged at an event, his office said and added that the matter was then posted for Friday.
