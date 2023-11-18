Katrina Kaif says Team India played phenomenally well in World Cup: I'm cheering them on

PTI

Mumbai, November 18

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif says the Indian cricket team's unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup has been a "delight to watch" and she is now rooting for captain Rohit Sharma and his men to lift the trophy in the final on Sunday.

After 10 wins in as many games, India will face Australia in the summit clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The encounter between the two top teams will turn out to be phenomenal, said Katrina, whose latest film "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan has emerged as a box office success.

"I'm cheering for Team India, they have played phenomenally well. This entire World Cup has been such a delight to watch," Katrina told PTI.

"Of course, Virat (Kohli) also, and Anushka (Sharma) is my neighbour, so I'm even more happy to see that... I'm cheering them on and I'm sure Team India is going to be phenomenal,” she added.

The Indian team, led by skipper Sharma, entered the final after beating New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The match, during which Kohli overtook his idol Sachin Tendulkar to become the first batsman in the history of the game to reach 50 ODI hundreds, was attended by a host of celebrities including Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, as well as Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kunal Khemmu and Soha Ali Khan, among others.

On Thursday, the second semifinal saw Australia prevailing over South Africa by three wickets in a see-saw contest at Eden Gardens to enter the final.

