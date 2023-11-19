PM Modi, Australia’s Deputy PM arrive in Ahmedabad to watch Cricket World Cup final

Ahmedabad, November 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil welcomed Modi upon his arrival at the airport in the evening.
After a while, Marles also landed at the airport, where he was greeted by CM Patel, according to an official release.
Batting first, the Indian team has been bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup Final: Travis Head hits century, builds partnership with Labuschagne after Australia lose 3 wickets in 241-run chase
Skipper Rohit Sharma provided India a flying start with a 31...
Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey
Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling
A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers
ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli
The man identified as Wayne Johnson was arrested and taken t...
Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there
Kapil, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in ...