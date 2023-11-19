PM Modi, Australia’s Deputy PM arrive in Ahmedabad to watch Cricket World Cup final

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil welcomed Modi upon his arrival at the airport in the evening.

After a while, Marles also landed at the airport, where he was greeted by CM Patel, according to an official release.

Batting first, the Indian team has been bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament.

