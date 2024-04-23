Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

Malaysia's navy said two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board.

2 helicopters crash during military parade rehearsal in Malaysia, 10 crew members killed. pic.twitter.com/2lcrDm6x5f — Rai Hamza (@RaiHamza86) April 23, 2024

One of the helicopters is believed to have crashed onto a running track, while the other crashed into a swimming pool around.

The navy said in a brief statement that the helicopters were training at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred.

“All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.

