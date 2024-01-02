21 of Taliban arrested in Pak

Multan, january 1
Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police said on Monday they arrested 21 members of the Pakistani Taliban which has been behind several deadly attacks across the country. The arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. — AP
