33 pro-Palestine protesters held at US university

Washington, May 8
The police using pepper spray cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday just as city officials were set to appear before hostile lawmakers in Congress to account for their handling of the 2-week-old protest.
The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability cancelled the hearing after the crackdown. The DC police said “there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest” at George Washington. They said 33 arrests were made, including for assault on a police officer. — AP
