6.4-quake shakes Northern California

Ferndale: A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward. No injuries were immediately reported. AP

Ex-secy at Nazi death camp convicted

Berlin: A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. AP

Fiji to have new leader after 16 years

Sydney: Fiji will have a new leader for the first time in 16 years after a national election resulted in three parties, People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party, joining up to form a government. Reuters

Zimbabwe bans raw lithium exports

Harare: Zimbabwe has imposed a ban on the export of unprocessed lithium on Tuesday, as per reports, in a bid to stop artisanal miners who the government says are taking the mineral across borders. Reuters

The designs of bank notes featuring King Charles III unveiled in London.