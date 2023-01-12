6 stabbed at Paris train station, attacker shot at

Paris, January 11

An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris’ busy Gare du Nord train station on Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France’s interior minister said.

The suspect attacked several people, including a police officer, with a “bladed weapon” during the morning rush hour, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

He said the unnamed assailant was currently “between life and death” in hospital after being shot in the chest. No specific motive has currently been suggested by authorities. — AP

