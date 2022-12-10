67 scribes, media workers killed on job this year

Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30 per cent spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released on Friday
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) says 67 journalists and media staff have been killed around the world this year, up from 47 last year.
375 imprisoned for their work, the majority in China. AP
