7 killed, 30 hurt in car blast in Syrian town

At least seven persons were killed and 30 injured on Saturday in a car blast in a busy market place in the rebel-held Syrian town Azaz near the Turkish border, residents and rescuers said.

The blast occurred during peak late night shopping after breaking the fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan, they added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Arab-populated town run by Syrian rebel groups backed by Turkey opposed to Syrian President Bashar al Assad has been relatively quiet since it was hit by a car blast over two years ago.

Main towns in the northwestern border area have in recent years been frequently hit by bombings detonated in crowded civilian areas.

Residents in the mainly Arab-populated rebel-held northwest have long suspected the Kurdish-led YPG, which controls large swathes of areas in northeast Syria and east of the Euphrates. Others blame groups loyal to Assad. YPG operatives have long denied such claims. — Reuters