 Aftershock of 4.2 magnitude recorded in quake-hit Nepal : The Tribune India

So far 1,800 houses have been completely damaged in Jajarkot while 2,500 damaged in Rukum West after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on Nov 3

PTI

Kathmandu, November 4

A 4.2-magnitude tremor was recorded in Nepal on Saturday, a day after the Himalayan nation’s worst earthquake in eight years that killed 157 people in the country’s remote mountainous region.

The aftershock was recorded in Jajarkot district at 3:40 pm on Saturday.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre, the aftershock was of 4.2-magnitude and its epicenter was Ramidanda. This tremor was an aftershock of the earthquake that occurred on Friday night.

Nepal on Friday was jolted after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Jajarkot district, about 500km west of Kathmandu. It was recorded at 11:47 pm.

Friday’s earthquake is the most devastating one in Nepal since the 2015 earthquake that killed around 9,000 people and injured more than 22,000 others.

Meanwhile, Home Ministry officials have said that so far 1,800 houses have been completely damaged in Jajarkot while 2,500 damaged in Rukum West. So far, 157 people have been killed and around 200 have been injured in Jajarkot and Rukum.

People who survived in the earthquake-hit areas require tents, blankets and food items as soon as possible. “We have successfully carried out rescue work and now we need tents, blankets and food items immediately,” Chandra Prakash Khatri, Mayor of Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district, told a private television channel.

Chairman of Barekot Rural Municipality of Jajarkot said, 80 per cent of the houses were severely damaged and need to be reconstructed in his municipality.

People are staying in the open spaces and fields without any shelter. They are staying under the trees, and bushes and need blankets, and tents immediately, he added. We need around 3,000 tents immediately, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal who returned after inspecting earthquake-hit Jajarkot and Rukum districts on Saturday instructed concerned agencies to speed up rescue and relief efforts in the affected region.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place Sunday morning to make necessary decisions for carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities.

#Earthquake #Nepal

