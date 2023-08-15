Argentine peso plunges as rightist wins primary

Buenos Aires, August 14
The Argentine peso plunged on Monday after a 52-year-old anti-establishment candidate, who admires former US President Donald Trump, came first in primary elections that will help determine the country's next president.
Javier Milei rocked Argentina's political establishment on Sunday by receiving the biggest share of primary votes for presidential candidates in the October general election to determine who leads a nation battered by economic woes.
Milei wants to replace the peso with the dollar, and says that Argentina’s Central Bank should be abolished. — AP
