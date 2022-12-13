Arms shipments to Ukraine will end with peace talks: Italy defence minister

Rome, December 13
Arms shipments to Ukraine will end as soon as peace talks to end the Russian invasion begin, Italy's defence minister told parliament on Tuesday.
"I am aware that military aid will have to end sooner or later, and will end when we will have the peace talks that we are all hoping for," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said while addressing the upper-house Senate.
Earlier this month, Italy's cabinet adopted a decree allowing it to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons for the whole of next year without seeking formal approval from parliament for each new shipment. Reuters
