Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Deir Al-Balah, November 11

Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled on Saturday outside Gaza’s largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby and four other patients. Thousands of war-wounded and displaced civilians were caught in the fighting. In recent days, fighting near Shifa and other hospitals in northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out.

Joint Islamic-Arab summit calls for end to war Saudi Arabia and Muslim nations called for an immediate end to war in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears onus for “crimes” against Palestinians.

The Israeli military has alleged, without providing evidence, that the militant group Hamas had established command posts in and underneath hospitals, using civilians as human shields. Medical staff at Shifa have denied such claims and accused Israel of harming civilians with indiscriminate attacks.

Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia said the facility lost power on Saturday. “Medical devices stopped. Patients, especially those in intensive care, started to die,” he said by phone, with gunfire and explosions in the background. An Israeli officer, Col Moshe Tetro, confirmed clashes outside the hospital, but denied Shifa was under siege. — AP

#Gaza #Hamas