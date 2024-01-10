Bangladesh polls not fair, alleges US

PTI

Washington/Dhaka, Jan 9

After Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s party emerged victorious, the US and the UN voiced concern over violence and reports of irregularities on the day of elections, with Washington noting that the polls were not free or fair and regretted that not all parties participated in the ballot. The US State Department stated that Washington remained concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day in Bangladesh. “We encourage Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence,” it said.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk called on Bangladesh’s newly elected government to take steps to renew the country’s commitment to democracy and human rights, voicing distress that the environment for Sunday’s poll was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates and supporters.

Bangladesh’s new Cabinet is expected to take oath on Thursday, officials said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning congratulated the ruling Hasina-led Awami League party for winning the general elections, saying it wants to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with Dhaka and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

