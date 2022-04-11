Faux pas in Pak Parliament: Speaker confuses Shehbaz Sharif with Nawaz Sharif

Realising that he had pronounced the wrong name, Sadiq accepted the mistake and apologised, saying the PML-N supremo was 'in his heart as well as in his mind'

Faux pas in Pak Parliament: Speaker confuses Shehbaz Sharif with Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Video grab/Geo News

PTI

Islamabad, April 11

In an apparent slip of tongue, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday pronounced the name of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif instead of Shehbaz Sharif during the crucial session to elect Imran Khan’s successor and apologised for his mistake.

Sadiq, ahead of conducting the voting in the National Assembly to elect the next prime minister, read a document containing the name of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shehbaz Sharif.

The Speaker, however, pronounced the name of Nawaz Sharif who is in London.

After realising that he had pronounced the wrong name, Sadiq accepted the mistake and apologised, saying the PML-N supremo was “in his heart as well as in his mind”.

In the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, a couple of PML-(N) lawmakers and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz were seen holding portraits of Nawaz Sharif to show their support.

After the voting, Shehbaz Sharif, 70, was elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by Parliament after rival candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes - two more than the simple majority of 172. He is the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid, senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said, adding that a decision on the three-time prime minister’s anticipated return will be discussed with the coalition partners. Eid will be celebrated in the first week of May.

Several corruption cases had been launched by the government of ex-prime minister Khan against the 72-year-old supremo of the PML-(N) since his ouster from the office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif in November 2019 left for London after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.

He had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan, citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

Nawaz Sharif was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

2
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

4
Nation

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

5
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

6
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

7
Delhi

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

8
Punjab

Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

10
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

New PM says he wants good relations with India, but it can't...

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party resign from Lower House of Parliament

Imran Khan also decides to quit as Member of National Assemb...

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Telangana’s KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expresses solidarity with CM K Chan...

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state on the decrease

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University