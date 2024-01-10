Hezbollah hits Israeli base with drones

Ghandouriyeh, January 9

Hezbollah said it launched a drone strike at the Israeli army's northern headquarters on Tuesday in retaliation for recent strikes in Lebanon that killed top Hamas and Hezbollah officials. Israel's military acknowledged that one of its army bases in northern Israel was targeted but said there were no injuries or damage. It did not specify where the base was located.

Also Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members, officials said. Hezbollah said it struck at the Israeli army's northern command headquarters in Safed with several drones. Hezbollah said the attack was in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Beirut last week that killed top Hamas official Saleh Arouri and six others, and for a drone strike on Monday that killed Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil, the most senior member of the Iran-backed group to be killed in recent months.

The Israeli military said its air defense system was activated to try to intercept “hostile aircraft” and that a projectile struck the base, without specifying where it hit.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his latest mission to rein in the Gaza war, told Israeli leaders on Tuesday there was still a chance of winning acceptance from their Arab neighbours, if they create a path to a viable Palestinian state. Blinken said he would share what he had heard in two days of talks with Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. — Agencies

