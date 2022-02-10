India hits out at China, Pakistan over Kashmir reference

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

India has hit out at references to Jammu and Kashmir and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the joint statement by China and Pakistan on February 6 on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement. J&K and Ladakh UTs have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are India’s internal affairs,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The joint statement was issued after talks between Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, during which both sides pledged closer cooperation under the CPEC investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully. —

