Indian-origin doctor faces murder charge in S Africa

PTI

Johannesburg, October 9

A murder charge against Indian-origin Dr Avindra Dayanand, 35, after his patient died has triggered an outcry here with the South African medical fraternity arguing that “premature criminalisation” of doctors is negatively affecting the ability of healthcare workers to save lives.

Dr Dayanand had handed himself over to the police after one of his patients died following a gall bladder surgery, according to media reports. He is expected to be tried under the concept of ‘dolus eventualis’ (legal intention).

Health professionals in South Africa have rallied behind Dr Dayanand, questioning the state’s competence in the handling of medical cases. Dayanand appeared in the Richards Bay magistrates court this week and was released on a bail of 10,000 rands.