Indian-origin doctor faces murder charge in S Africa

Johannesburg, October 9
A murder charge against Indian-origin Dr Avindra Dayanand, 35, after his patient died has triggered an outcry here with the South African medical fraternity arguing that “premature criminalisation” of doctors is negatively affecting the ability of healthcare workers to save lives.
Dr Dayanand had handed himself over to the police after one of his patients died following a gall bladder surgery, according to media reports. He is expected to be tried under the concept of ‘dolus eventualis’ (legal intention).
Health professionals in South Africa have rallied behind Dr Dayanand, questioning the state’s competence in the handling of medical cases. Dayanand appeared in the Richards Bay magistrates court this week and was released on a bail of 10,000 rands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case
Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor bus...