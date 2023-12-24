Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

IANS

Toronto, December 24

27-year-old Indian-origin commercial truck driver has been charged after authorities seized more than 100 pounds of suspected cocaine in the Canadian province of Ontario this month.

Manpreet Singh, a resident of Brampton, was taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and formally charged with importation and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, CP24 news channel reported.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Singh’s truck entered the country at the Blue Water Bridge port in Point Edward and was referred for a secondary examination.

While inspecting the vehicle’s trailer, border services officers allegedly found and seized boxes containing 52 kilogram of suspected cocaine.

The CBSA subsequently arrested Singh on December 4, and handed him over to the RCMP. His case is now before court.

“The RCMP works collaboratively with CBSA to protect Canadians from threats identified at our borders. This is another example of the tremendous work being done by our agencies to keep illegal drugs from reaching the streets in our communities,” Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, of the RCMP’s Border Integrity Program, said in a release.

From January to October 31, 2023, the CBSA in the southern Ontario region seized more than 1,300 kilogram of narcotics.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Brampton #Canada #Toronto