IS group claims hand in Kabul hotel attack

Islamabad, December 13

The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in Afghanistan’s capital that left three assailants dead and at least two of the hotel guests injured as they tried to escape by jumping out from a window.

Beijing on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible”, following the attack.

The militant strike on the Kabul Longan Hotel on Monday afternoon sent plumes of smoke rising from the 10-storey structure building in the heart of the city, according to images posted on social media. — AP