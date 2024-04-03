Joe Biden raises ‘unfair’ trade policies with Xi Jinping

WASHINGTON, April 2

US President Joe Biden in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday raised concerns about what Washington described as China’s “unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices,” according to a statement from the White House.

Biden “emphasised that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment,” the White House said.

Biden and Xi held their first direct talks on Tuesday since meeting in November, with Biden looking to keep tensions from mounting ahead of Taiwan's presidential inauguration in May. Biden was expected to use the call, which has concluded, to reaffirm the US’s support for Beijing's "One China policy" and reiterate the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said a senior administration official, who did not wish to be named. — Reuters

#China #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington #Xi Jinping