Lavrov in Beijing to discuss Ukraine, Asia-Pacific situation

Beijing, April 8

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing Monday to display the strength of ties with close diplomatic partner China amid Moscow's grinding war against Ukraine and an ongoing effort to align their foreign policies against the US and its allies.

China has backed Russia's claim that President Vladimir Putin launched his assault in 2022 because of Western provocations.

Russian state news agency Tass said the ministers would “discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific region, issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena,” quoting Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who posted a photo on Telegram showing Lavrov meeting Wang but gave no information of the content of their discussions. — AP

