Maldives, China sign 20 pacts, upgrade bilateral ties amid row with India

New Delhi, January 10

China and Maldives upgraded bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" and inked at least 20 key agreements on Wednesday. The agreements were signed after China’s President Xi Jinping co-chaired with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu for bilateral talks at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, according to a statement by the Maldives President’s Office.

Among the agreements were tourism cooperation, disaster risk reduction, blue economy, strengthening investment in the digital economy and the Belt and Road Initiative. Muizzu is on a state visit to China from Monday to Friday even as Male and New Delhi engage in a bitter diplomatic spat that led to the suspension of three Maldivian junior ministers for posting disparaging comments against Indians and PM Narendra Modi. South Block had also summoned the Maldivian envoy to inform him about the seriousness with which these comments were taken.

One of the pacts aims to develop Maldives’ infrastructure which India had taken up in a big way during PM Modi’s tenure. The agreement aims to look at the expansion of Velana International Airport, fisheries product processing factories and Male and VilliMale Road Development projects. Another pact speaks of jointly accelerating the formulation of the cooperation plan on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Another memorandum of understanding aims to enter into an area where India has had a presence in the Maldives but is being resented by Muizzu. This pertains to disaster risk reduction. India has maintained that its 87-strong military presence in the Maldives is to operate platforms that assist in emergency evacuation and disaster relief.

China will also provide grant assistance to the Maldives, but the amount was not disclosed. Muizzu and his wife Sajida Mohammad were given a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Great Hall of People. President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan later hosted a state banquet in their honour.

