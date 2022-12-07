Man held after egg thrown at King Charles III

London: A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said. Bedfordshire police said a man in his 20s was being questioned. AP

Al Jazeera files suit over journalist’s killing

Dubai: Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. REUTERS

Legislator hurt after brawl in Turkey’s parl

Ankara: An opposition legislator was hospitalized on Tuesday following a brawl that broke out in the country’s parliament during a tense debate. Television footage showed dozens of lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party and from opposition parties engaged in a tussle. AP

Indonesia criminalises sex outside marriage

Jakarta: Indonesia’s parliament approved a criminal code on Tuesday that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, part of legal changes that critics say undermine liberties. REUTERS

Firemen during a protest over pay disparity in London.