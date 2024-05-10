Man shoots two officers in Paris police station

Paris, May 10
Two police officers were shot by a man in custody, who grabbed one of their service weapons, at a police station in Paris, local media reported.
The man was arrested on Thursday evening for domestic violence, as the BFMTV channel and the newspaper Le Parisien reported citing police sources.
He grabbed the weapon and shot the two officers while police were trying to search him at the station, according to the reports.
One of the police officers was hit in the upper body and the other in the thigh.
The attacker was also reportedly injured when police officers fired back. All the injured were taken to a hospital.
Police union UNSA said the staff at the affected station in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, on the left bank of the River Seine, were “in shock”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Pakistan, Russian connections detected in Ahmedabad school bomb threat case
The threatening emails received a day before the May 7 Lok S...
BJP's Lok Sabha campaign 'faltering', dredging up old videos: Aiyar on Pakiatan's 'atom bomb' comments
In the video, Aiyar is saying that India should give respect...
Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case
Victims threatened with prostitution by SIT, claims Kumarasw...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...