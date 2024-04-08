Nepal army to collect garbage from Mt Everest

Kathmandu: Nepal army on Sunday said it will collect around 10 tonnes of garbage and five bodies lying at Mt. Everest as it launches Mountain Cleaning Campaign 2024 in the Everest region. A 12-member team led by Major Aditya Karki will embark on the Everest base camp on April 14 to bring the garbage from Mt Everest, Mt Lhotse and Mt Nuptse. PTI
Mexico’s presidential palace cats declared ‘assets’
Mexico City: Nineteen feral cats have free rein of Mexico’s National Palace, roaming the lush gardens and historic colonial halls of the most iconic buildings in the country. Now, the palace cats have made history after the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared them to be “living fixed assets,” the first animals in Mexico to receive the title. PTI
DOGS’ DAY OUT: Disabled canines are taken for a ride on a makeshift train at a shelter in Ankara, Turkey, on Sunday. REUTERS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea
Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...