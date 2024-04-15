Nepal gets 101 vehicles donated by India

Kathmandu: India on Sunday donated 35 ambulances and 66 school buses to various organisations across Nepal, enhancing the local infrastructure in the health and education sectors. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the vehicles to Nepalese officials in the presence of Finance Minister Barshaman Pun at a ceremony. Since 1994, India has gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses across Nepal, including those gifted on Sunday. pti
In Poland, opponents of abortion hold march
Warsaw: Polish opponents of abortion marched in Warsaw on Sunday to protest recent steps by the new government to liberalise the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict laws and allow termination of pregnancy until the 12th week. Poland’s Catholic Church has called for Sunday to be a day of prayer “in defence of conceived life” and has supported the march. Last week, Poland’s parliament approved further detailed work on four proposals to lift the near-ban on abortions. ap
