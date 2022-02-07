Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government

Photo for representation only. Reuters

AP

Toronto, February 7

The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency on Sunday and a former US ambassador to Canada said groups in the US must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbour as protesters opposed to Covid restrictions continued to paralyse Ottawa's downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend. Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a “siege” that he could not manage.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic” who has "destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates”.

“Under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop,” Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador under President Barack Obama, tweeted.

After crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of the millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital, prominent US Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis complained and vowed investigations.

But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all. GoFundMe said it cut off funding for the organisers because it had determined the effort violated the site's terms of service due to unlawful activity. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called it an occupation.

#canada protests #ottawa

