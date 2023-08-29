Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case

PTI

Islamabad, August 29

The Islamabad High Court is set to announce its verdict on Tuesday on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict after hearing both parties' counsel on Monday.

The bench later said that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11 am on Tuesday.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman to three years in prison on August 5.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure. He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

Earlier on Monday, the IHC resumed hearing on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

