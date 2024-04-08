Patrolled S China Sea, says Beijing

Beijing, April 7

China’s military said on Sunday that it had conducted air and sea patrols and that all activities that “disrupt the South China Sea” were under control, an apparent response to naval exercises by the United States and its allies.

The defence chiefs of the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines announced on Saturday that they would hold joint exercises in the sea to safeguard the rule of law and uphold the right to sail through and fly over the waters.

China has long-simmering territorial disputes with a number of Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea, a major shipping route. Skirmishes with the Philippines in particular have flared up since last year.

The US has conducted joint patrols with the Philippines in a show of support. China says the US is inflaming tensions by meddling in the disputes. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #United States of America USA