Rishi Sunak pledges to work ‘night and day’

PTI

London, August 31

Rishi Sunak pledged to work “night and day” for the “best country in the world” as the election campaign for the new British PM entered its final stage on Wednesday, with the very last hustings event set for London.

He will go head-to-head with his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for one last time as they fight it out for any remaining Tory members yet to cast their ballots before voting closes on Friday evening. Sunak has focussed his campaign message on the urgency of getting a grip on inflation and countered Truss’ claims that tax cuts are the answer to address the cost-of-living crisis crippling the UK economy, made a last-ditch effort to drive home his “consistent, clear and honest” vision. After a series of hustings events since last month, the voting for the leadership election will close at 1700 local time on Friday.

