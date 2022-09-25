Royal honour for Indian-origin minister

Britain’s Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been named winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award

The 42-year-old barrister, who was appointed to the Cabinet earlier this month by British Prime Minister Liz Truss, said it was the “honour of her life” to take on the new role at the Asian Achievers Awards (AAA) 2022 ceremony, dedicated to the memory of the late monarch

Braverman, the London-born daughter of Tamil mother and Goan-origin father, sent a recorded message to the ceremony where her parents collected the award on her behalf. PTI

The awards, now in their 20th year, recognise the achievements of people from across UK’s South Asian community via nominations.