Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Moscow, March 3
Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion.
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.
Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court's member states. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.
#OperationGanga update— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2022
9 flights taken off today from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland. Includes IAF aircrafts.
6 flights more expected to depart shortly.
Altogether, will bring back more than 3000 Indian nationals. pic.twitter.com/gRQ58SvtNw
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the government’s rescue efforts in the wake of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine and said India won’t spare any effort to bring back its citizens from the war-torn nation. Read full report
Hours before the Indian Embassy in Ukraine sounded the alert to leave Kharkiv immediately, stranded students had begun their long walk to freedom. Read full story
Russia has said its military was doing everything possible to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from the war zone and their return to homeland. The assurance came from Russian President Valdimir Putin during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening. Read full report
The European Union and United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion
French President Emmanuel Macron said the war was Russian President Vladmir Putin's responsibility alone, adding: The days ahead are likely to be increasingly difficult." * More than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania
A Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations