Suspects held in Pak Sikh man’s murder case

PTI

Peshawar, June 25

The police in Pakistan on Sunday arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of a Sikh man here who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a probable case of targetted killing.

Manmohan Singh, 35, was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar, when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal. This is the latest incident of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan.

Some suspects have been arrested in the murder of Singh, who was a ‘hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner), Ashfaq Anwar, the city police chief in Peshawar said. The police said they were close to arresting the main accused.