Texas school shooting: Police ‘wrong’ for waiting to storm gunman as students pleaded for help

Frantic children called 911 at least half a dozen times from Texas classrooms, pleading for police to intervene

Texas school shooting: Police ‘wrong’ for waiting to storm gunman as students pleaded for help

At least two children placed several emergency calls from a pair of adjoining fourth-grade classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered on Tuesday with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. AP/PTI

Reuters

Uvalde, Texas, May 28

Frantic children called 911 at least half a dozen times from the Texas classrooms where a massacre was unfolding, pleading for police to intervene, as some 20 officers waited in the hallway nearly an hour before entering and killing the gunman, authorities said on Friday.

At least two children placed several emergency calls from a pair of adjoining fourth-grade classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered on Tuesday with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ramos, who had driven to Robb Elementary School from his home after shooting and wounding his grandmother there, went on to kill 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade.

“He’s in room 112,” a girl whispered on the phone at 12:03 p.m., more than 45 minutes before a U.S. Border Patrol-led tactical team finally stormed in and ended the siege.

The on-site commander, the chief of the school district’s police department in Uvalde, Texas, believed at the time that Ramos was barricaded inside and that children were no longer at immediate risk, giving police time to prepare, McCraw said.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision,” McCraw said. “It was the wrong decision, period.”

The disclosure of local law enforcement’s delay in pursuing the teenaged gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle came as the nation’s leading gun-rights advocacy group, the National Rifle Association, opened its annual convention 275 miles away in Houston.

Governor Gregg Abbott, a Republican and staunch gun rights proponent who addressed the meeting in a pre-recorded video, seized on apparent police lapses in Uvalde, telling a news conference later he was misled and “livid about what happened.” Abbott denied newly enacted Texas gun laws, including a controversial measure removing licensing requirements for carrying a concealed weapon, had “any relevancy” to Tuesday’s bloodshed. He suggested state lawmakers focus renewed attention on addressing mental illness.

‘SEND THE POLICE NOW’

Even as the shooting reopened the intractable, long-running national debate over easy access to military-style weapons in the United States, the latest chronology of the Uvalde school attack stirred public dismay, including among the very officials reporting it.

McGraw, whose voice choked with emotion at times, said, “We’re here to report the facts, not to defend what was done or the actions taken.”

Some of the mostly 9- and 10-year-old students trapped with the gunman survived the massacre, including at least two who called 911, McCraw said. He did not offer a specific tally.

There were at least eight calls from the classrooms to 911 between 12:03 p.m., a half hour after Ramos first entered the building, and 12:50 p.m., when Border Patrol agents and police burst in and shot Ramos dead.

It was unclear whether officers at the scene were aware of those calls as they waited, McCraw said.

A girl whom McCraw did not identify called at 12:16 p.m. and told police that there were still “eight to nine” students alive, the colonel said. Three shots were heard during a call made at 12:21 p.m.

The girl who made the first call implored the operator to “please send the police now” at 12:43 p.m. and again four minutes later.

Officers went in three minutes after that final call, according to McCraw, when the tactical team used a janitor’s key to open the locked classroom door.

Several officers had an initial exchange of gunfire with Ramos shortly after he entered the school at 11:33 a.m., when two officers were grazed by bullets and took cover. There were as many as 19 officers in the hallway by 12:03 p.m., when the first 911 call from inside the classroom was received, McCraw said.

Videos that emerged on Thursday showed anguished parents outside the school, urging police to storm the building during the attack, with some having to be restrained by police.

Standard law enforcement protocols call for police to confront an active school shooter without delay, rather than waiting for backup or more firepower, a point McCraw acknowledged on Friday.

Medical experts also stress the importance of evacuating critically wounded gunshot patients to a trauma center within 60 minutes - what emergency physicians call “the golden hour” - in order to save lives.

McCraw described other moments when Ramos might have been thwarted. A school officer, responding to calls about an armed man who crashed a car at the funeral home across the street, drove right past Ramos as he crouched beside a vehicle on school property. Police have said Ramos fired at two people standing outside before scaling a fence onto school grounds.

The door that gave Ramos access to the building had been left propped open by a teacher, McCraw said, in violation of school district security policies.

NRA CONVENTION

The attack, coming 10 days after a shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, has intensified the long-standing national debate over gun laws.

At the NRA meeting, prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, doubled-down on arguments that tighter gun laws would do little or nothing to allay the rising frequency of U.S. mass shootings.

About 500 protesters holding crosses, signs and photos of victims from the Uvalde shooting gathered outside the convention, shouting, “NRA go away.”

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who has urged Congress to approve new gun restrictions, on Sunday will visit the community of 16,000 people about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.

Investigators are still seeking a motive for the attack.

Ramos, a high school dropout, had no criminal record and no history of mental illness.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

2
Nation

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

3
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

4
Punjab

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

5
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

6
Chandigarh

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

7
Punjab

Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent in 14-day judicial custody

8
Nation

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

9
Delhi

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

10
Haryana

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

Punjab govt withdraws security of 424 VIPs in state

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...

Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites

Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites

E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...

Seniority in postings went for toss during Singla’s 2-mth stint

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister

Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace kidnapped 12-yr-old boy

Gurdaspur diary: We make a life by what we give, says Dr Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

Water quality at 334 govt schools to be examined

Water quality at 334 Malwa govt schools to be examined

Teachers demand transparent transfer policy

General Category Welfare Federation seeks appointment of chairman

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Panchkula ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

Chandigarh MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Newspaper vendor's death: Thar driver in Chandigarh Police net

Stones thrown on Shatabdi Express coming from Delhi to Chandigarh

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, Jalandhar villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he ‘sat on SHO’s chair’

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he 'sat on SHO's chair' in Rajpura

MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it