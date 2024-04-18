‘Tiniest invasion’ will result in massive response: Iran

Jerusalem, April 17

Even as Israel mulls response to Iran’s missile and drone attack, Iran warned that even the “tiniest” invasion of its territory would bring a “massive and harsh” response.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi meanwhile warned Israel against any retaliation as he addressed an annual army parade, which had been relocated to a barracks from its usual route and was not carried live on state TV — possibly because of fears that it could be targeted.

In remarks carried by Iran's official IRNA news agency, Raisi said Saturday’s attack was a limited one, and that if Iran had wanted to carry out a bigger attack, “nothing would remain from the Zionist regime.” Adding to the already high tensions, a rocket attack by Lebanon's Hezbollah on a northern Israeli border town on Wednesday wounded 13 people, according to the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom. The militant group said it was a response to the killing of a number of its fighters, including a commander, in Israeli strikes on Lebanon the day before.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend in response to an apparent Israeli strike on Iran's embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals. — AP

