UK doctors accept new pay offer to end strike

PTI

London, April 5

The Indian-origin chair of the British Medical Association's (BMA) Consultants Committee on Friday confirmed the end of year-long strike action after senior National Health Service (NHS) doctors accepted the government's pay offer.

Dr Vishal Sharma said the agreement is “the end of the beginning” in consultants' efforts to restore their pay to 2008 levels and stressed it is “imperative” for the review body to utilise its independence to prevent future pay disputes.

Around 83 per cent of NHS consultants who took part in a three-week referendum tabled by the BMA doctors' union voted in favour of accepting the offer on behalf of the profession. “The last year has seen consultants take unprecedented strike action in our fight to address our concerns about pay and how the supposedly independent pay review process was operating,” said Sharma.

