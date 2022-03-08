UKRAINE CRISIS: Chaos amid ceasefire

Lviv: Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. Russian forces continued to pummel some cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors. AP
Ukraine rejects safe corridors
- A senior Ukrainian official on Monday rejected a Russian proposal to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukraine to Russia and Belarus
- “This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors,” Deputy PM Irina Vereshchuk said
- Belarus is a key ally of Vladimir Putin and served as a launching ground for the invasion. AP
Imran khan hits out at West
New Delhi: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has lashed out at foreign diplomats who pressured his country to join a UN resolution condemning Russia, accusing the envoys of treating Pakistanis like “slaves”. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment with emphasis on dignity, opportunity: PM Modi
Nari Shakti to be at forefront of India's development journe...