UKRAINE CRISIS: Chaos amid ceasefire

Lviv: Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. Russian forces continued to pummel some cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors. AP

Ukraine rejects safe corridors

A senior Ukrainian official on Monday rejected a Russian proposal to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukraine to Russia and Belarus

“This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors,” Deputy PM Irina Vereshchuk said

Belarus is a key ally of Vladimir Putin and served as a launching ground for the invasion. AP

Imran khan hits out at West

New Delhi: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has lashed out at foreign diplomats who pressured his country to join a UN resolution condemning Russia, accusing the envoys of treating Pakistanis like “slaves”. IANS