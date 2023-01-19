Ukrainian minister, 13 others killed in Kyiv helicopter crash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

Almost the entire leadership of Ukraine’s interior ministry was wiped out when a helicopter, Super Puma supplied by France, crashed on the outskirts of Kyiv killing the minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Eugene Yenin and State Secretary Yurii Lubkovich.

The helicopter went down in the fog in Brovary on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, plummeting into the ground of a local nursery school.

As speculation swirled about the reason for the crash – whether it was a technical malfunction or related to the Ukraine-Russia war. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytry Kuleba said the tragedy took place “far from the frontline” and Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat said it would take time to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Deceased minister Denys Monastyrsky. Reuters

A total of 14 persons were killed including a child. Espreso TV said eyewitnesses reported a strong explosion after which the helicopter whirled several times in the air and then fell. Videos showed burning debris scattered at three places.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said an investigation had begun to know the cause of the crash. “A great loss for the government and the state,” he said.

National police chief appointed acting interior minister