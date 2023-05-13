Won’t tolerate any further attacks on key installations: Pak Army chief

Islamabad, May 13
Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday warned that the armed forces would not tolerate any further attacks on the country’s key installations and vowed to bring to justice those responsible for the recent acts of vandalism.
Gen Munir visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar for the first time since the city witnessed some of the worst incidents of violence including an attack on the building of state-run Radio Pakistan by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case.
According to an army statement, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.
Addressing the officers of the Corps and emphasised the evolving threats to national security, he said the “Armed Forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May.” Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested in Islamabad on May 9, before being let off on bail by the Islamabad High Court on Friday.
He also sensitised about the challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions, highlighting that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces.
He pledged that such nefarious attempts will be foiled through the support of the people of Pakistan.
“We shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” he said.
On arrival, the Army chief was received by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat’: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at BJP after Karnataka win
‘After 35 years, we got such a landslide victory; this we sh...
Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday
Congress 136 | BJP 65 | JD(S) 19 | Others 4
AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes
Leads in 7 of 9 Assembly seats, 2 choose BJP | Becomes AAP’s...
'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result
Addresses a press conference after Congress’s good showing i...
‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures
Their ceremony was attended by many dignitaries, including D...