  Amritsar
3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Three snatching instances were lodged with the city and the rural police here on Saturday.

Six armed robbers looted a mobile and a scooter from sweet makers from near Kaleke village here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while two mobiles and cash were robbed from city area yesterday.

Bhagwant Singh of Kaleke village told the police that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday (at around 2.30am) he was going to Kaleke village when six armed persons stopped him. He said the accused first snatched his mobile phone and then his scooter and fled from the spot. The Khalchian police have registered a case in this regard while further investigations were in progress to identify the suspects.

Similarly, the Sadar police have booed one person, identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Kesha, of the Annum theatre road for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from local resident Sidharth Mahajan. He told the police that he along with his wife returned the house at around 9pm after attending a children’s function at Cambridge School on Loharka Road.

He said his mother opened the door and he went inside to keep some goods. He said meanwhile, he heard some shouts from outside the house. He ran outside and found that two unknown persons were snatching the purse from his wife Kalpana.

He said the accused pushed his wife and mother and fled away with the purse. During the probe, it was found that Rakesh Kumar and his unknown accomplice were involved in it, therefore a case was registered against them.

In another incident, two unidentified miscreants snatched a mobile phone from Raghav Khanna of Division A police station area. He told the police that when he was passing the bus stand flyover on his scooter, two youths with shorn hairs snatched his expensive iPhone 15. The Division A police have filed a case.


