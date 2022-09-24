31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 23

There are around 31 drug hotspots in the district where drug trafficking and rampant abuse have become a cause for concern.

These hotspots were identified on the basis of police record regarding the seizure of narcotic substances, number of drug peddlers arrested and number of drug abuse victims during the past few years. Out of these, 26 hotspots were identified in the city alone. The police said the victims were using heroin, narcotic powder and medicinal drugs for their consumption.

26 such spots identified in city alone These hotspots were identified on the basis of police record regarding the seizure of narcotic substances, number of drug peddlers arrested and number of drug abuse victims during the past few years. Of these, 26 hotspots were identified in the city alone. The police said the victims were using heroin, narcotic powder and medicinal drugs for their consumption.

Rampant drug problem in the state has hit the headlines once again after back-to-back videos of drug addicts, especially of a newly married woman, went viral on social media which forced the police to conduct search operations in different parts of the city to nail drug traffickers.

While talking to Amritsar Tribune, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh revealed that Maqboolpura, Gujjarpura, Anngarh, localities near Rattan Singh Chowk, Gwal Mandi, areas on the Tarn Taran road, including Guru Arjan Dev Naga, etc, are among the hotspots.

“An action plan was devised and put in place to curb the menace in these areas,” he said while emphasising that the police were nabbing the suspects and busting the entire nexus by identifying the backward and forward linkages.

He said besides keeping an eye on the history sheeters, the police were also identifying new entrants in the illegal trade by deputing cops in plain clothes. He said the main focus was on breaking the supply chain and breaking the back of drug peddling in the city. Cordon and search operations would be conducted on a regular basis here. Police officials were entrusted the responsibilities of these areas after dividing into zones.

Amritsar Rural police chief Swapan Sharma said the rural belt had around five drug hotspots. “We are conducting mapping of these areas by ascertaining the credentials of each and every person living in the vicinity. We are identifying those who had amassed huge properties though they don’t have known sources of income,” he said. He said routine nakas had also been increased and suspects were being held.