38-kg plastic items seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

In a major action, a team of the Municipal Corporation’s health branch raided various places in the city and seized a large quantity of banned single-use plastic items from different locations. The MC issued challans to the violators’, especially prominent hotels, restaurants, shops and street vendors. The MC team got a big success when it seized 38 kg of banned plastic items from a godown.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, chief sanitary inspector and sanitary inspectors along with their team members visited three big restaurants in front of St Francis School and during checking single-use plastic and non-segregated wet and dry garbage was found.

After this, shops selling vegetables and fast food items were raided in the Rani Ka Bagh area and found using banned plastic items. The MC team also visited a hotel on the GT Road and found banned plastic items in use and non-segregated wet and dry waste. Following that the MC team recovered a large quantity of single-use plastic from two shops in Sau Futti Road and East Mohan Nagar.

Banned plastic items including envelopes, large plastic bags, glasses, spoons, straws, plates, items made of thermocol were recovered. The challans were issued to all the hotels restaurants and shops from where single-use plastic was confiscating.

MC issues challans